BitCash Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $19,757.52 and $42.61 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00427166 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.33 or 0.28873623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

