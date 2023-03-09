Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $19,964.58 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,964.58 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $385.58 billion and $32.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00543451 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00166395 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036304 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,312,975 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.