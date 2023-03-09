Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $19,964.58 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,964.58 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $385.58 billion and $32.98 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.50 or 0.00543451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00166395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,312,975 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

