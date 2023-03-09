BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Earns Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BL stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $30,602.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,944.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

