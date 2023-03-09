Blackstone Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 64,109 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average daily volume of 37,366 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,984,720 shares of company stock valued at $578,961,943. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $6.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.99. 7,124,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,245,327. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.