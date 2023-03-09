Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Kate Haviland Sells 6,640 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.