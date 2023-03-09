Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 9,793 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BPMC opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

