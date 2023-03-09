Blur (BLUR) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Blur (BLUR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Blur has a total market cap of $42.96 million and $177.57 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blur has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 403,320,185.69254184 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.57814154 USD and is down -9.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $124,471,819.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

