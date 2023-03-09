Bogdan Nowak Buys 10,000 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 168,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,556.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bogdan Nowak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,462,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,333,000 after acquiring an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,371,000 after purchasing an additional 182,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,341,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after buying an additional 179,282 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,306,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,390,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,645,000 after buying an additional 210,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Featured Articles

