Bondly Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,949.21 (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $71,949.21 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

