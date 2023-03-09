Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Critical Review

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Brightcove has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightcove and E2open Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $211.01 million 1.00 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -22.75 E2open Parent $425.56 million 3.93 -$165.78 million ($1.05) -5.27

Analyst Ratings

Brightcove has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E2open Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brightcove and E2open Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00 E2open Parent 1 1 3 0 2.40

Brightcove presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.80%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 69.98%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove -4.27% -3.62% -1.62% E2open Parent -50.63% 2.72% 1.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brightcove beats E2open Parent on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About E2open Parent

(Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

