British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and traded as low as $5.30. British Land shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 32,443 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on British Land from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Panmure Gordon upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on British Land from GBX 530 ($6.37) to GBX 505 ($6.07) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.33.

British Land Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

