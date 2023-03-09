Brokerages Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $244.47

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 185,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after buying an additional 99,505 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after acquiring an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

