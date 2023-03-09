Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $347.20

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASMIY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($398.94) to €378.00 ($402.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.60. ASM International has a 12-month low of $201.38 and a 12-month high of $381.00.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

