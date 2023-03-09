Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Price Target at GBX 641

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 641 ($7.71).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.66) to GBX 700 ($8.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.01) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.30) to GBX 635 ($7.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

LON:AUTO opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.04) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684.40 ($8.23). The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,360.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 584.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 573.92.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

(Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.