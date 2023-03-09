Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,637.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at $436,993.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

