Brokerages Set loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Price Target at $1.70

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.70.

LDI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE LDI opened at $1.89 on Friday. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $109,087.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 642,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,121.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,139,399 shares of company stock worth $2,341,446 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 64.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,512,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 1,379,885 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

