Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $504.33

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $504.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $465.25 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $416.23 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

