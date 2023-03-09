Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,140

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,140 ($73.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($82.97) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($64.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.21), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,316.67). 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,677 ($68.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 932.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,061.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,444.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 185.35 ($2.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,369.33%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

