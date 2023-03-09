Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $128.92

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

