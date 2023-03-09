Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.37

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.37 and traded as high as C$37.02. Cameco shares last traded at C$36.22, with a volume of 1,004,391 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92.

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,436.23. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

