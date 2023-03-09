Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.98 and last traded at $38.98. 266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

