Castellan Group Has $1.80 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castellan Group increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.16. 744,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,896. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

