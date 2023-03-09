Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.05

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.05 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.25). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 99.08 ($1.19), with a volume of 4,426,743 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.48) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.68) to GBX 130 ($1.56) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.80) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 122.20 ($1.47).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.