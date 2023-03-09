CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.97. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 178,751 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.71.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.