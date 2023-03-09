CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$2.97. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 178,751 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEU. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$706.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.71.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

