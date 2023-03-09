Chain Price Down 26.2% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $158.41 million and $13.62 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. The official website for Chain is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

