Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $11,354,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Chewy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

