China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.24.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

