Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

