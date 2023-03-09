Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.36.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CB opened at $203.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Chubb has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
