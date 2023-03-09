Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading Up 0.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.
Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Bancorp
About Cincinnati Bancorp
Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Featured Stories
