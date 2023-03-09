Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Trading Up 0.6%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Cincinnati Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Bancorp

About Cincinnati Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cincinnati Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNNB Get Rating ) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.43% of Cincinnati Bancorp worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal banking, lending, and business banking services. It operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cincinnati Federal. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

