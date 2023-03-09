Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Clarus Stock Performance

CLAR stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05. Clarus has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $366.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clarus

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 784.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

