Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.18.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.48 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $704.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.53.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,906,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through following segments: Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

