Cohen & Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Cohen & Company Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $17.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Company Inc.
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.