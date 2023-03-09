Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,651. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

