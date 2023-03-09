Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 22,358 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, March 6th, Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,310 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $1,314,505.20.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $57.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 170.15, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

