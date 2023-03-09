Compound Dai (CDAI) Price Reaches $0.0222 on Exchanges

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Compound Dai token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $558.89 million and $5.43 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

