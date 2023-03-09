comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $1.18 on Monday. comScore has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of comScore

In related news, Director William Paul Livek bought 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,026.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in comScore during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in comScore by 1,739.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in comScore during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.