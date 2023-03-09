Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Up 2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.90. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 7.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.78.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

