Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.25. 54,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 49,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

