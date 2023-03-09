Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:CMTGet Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.06 and last traded at $17.25. 54,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 49,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.