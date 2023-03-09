Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.68

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 1435355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,410,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $100,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

