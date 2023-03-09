Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 3,595 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOL. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.