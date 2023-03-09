Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

