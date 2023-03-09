Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $155.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

