Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $19.42 Average PT from Analysts

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.42.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coursera to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Coursera Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $11.97 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.77.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
