CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.51

CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.51 and traded as low as C$34.42. CPI Card Group shares last traded at C$34.51, with a volume of 1,100 shares.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$34.51. The firm has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.41.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.