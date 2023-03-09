CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of CRSP opened at $47.93 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,141,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

