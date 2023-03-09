CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.98 and traded as high as $11.54. CSP shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 7,835 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

CSP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.19.

CSP Announces Dividend

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,625 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 550,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $101,208. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions, security products, IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the High Performance Products and Technology Solutions segments. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

