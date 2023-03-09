Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $337.75

Shares of Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.75 ($4.06) and traded as high as GBX 344 ($4.14). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 343.83 ($4.13), with a volume of 83,156 shares.

Curtis Banks Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £228.73 million, a PE ratio of -5,700.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 338.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.39.

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtis Banks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtis Banks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.