Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Down 9.2%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 105,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 90,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.