Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.26

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €50.26 ($53.47) and traded as high as €53.94 ($57.38). Danone shares last traded at €53.42 ($56.83), with a volume of 1,045,036 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.28.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

