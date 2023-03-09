Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

