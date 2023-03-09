Dario Scimeca Sells 12,172 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Dario Scimeca sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $13,024.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.
